Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

CRM stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.77. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,275,610.09. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

