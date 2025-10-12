LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ARTY stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $49.84.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

