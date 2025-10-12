Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 30.7% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $406,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 over the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

