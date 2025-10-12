LRI Investments LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,852,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 948,277 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,519,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,972,000 after buying an additional 406,046 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

