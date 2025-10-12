LRI Investments LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

