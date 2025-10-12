LRI Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,290 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,198 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,580 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ opened at $48.93 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -287.82 and a beta of 1.13.

