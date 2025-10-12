LRI Investments LLC Purchases 2,559 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

