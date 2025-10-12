LRI Investments LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

