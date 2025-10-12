Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $39.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

