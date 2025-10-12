Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 566,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.3%

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

