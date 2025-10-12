Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF $TOTR

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOTR. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000.

Shares of TOTR stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

