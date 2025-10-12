Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,076 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.97 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

