Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.81 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

