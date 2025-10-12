Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

