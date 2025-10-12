Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

