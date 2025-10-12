Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,292 iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

