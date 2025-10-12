Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.