SLT Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SLT Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.