Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.78.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:PH opened at $716.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.