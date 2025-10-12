Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.30.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
