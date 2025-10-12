Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 16,063 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $24,763,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.