Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

