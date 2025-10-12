Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

