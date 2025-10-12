Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Vertiv in a report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.