Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $92.47 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.