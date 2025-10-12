CV Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

CV Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

