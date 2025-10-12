Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $417.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $443.97.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

