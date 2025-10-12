Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $3.43 Million Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 97,419 shares of company stock worth $2,699,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $23.49 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

