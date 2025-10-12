Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 337 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after acquiring an additional 636,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after acquiring an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $116.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

