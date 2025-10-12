Advocate Group LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

