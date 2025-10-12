Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 5,550 Shares of Boston Omaha Corporation $BOC

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha comprises 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 80.4% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 449,986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 143.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $13.84 on Friday. Boston Omaha Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.27 million, a P/E ratio of 461.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

