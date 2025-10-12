Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Stake in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises 2.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 576.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nelnet Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE NNI opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $656,463.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,044.46. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,817.50. This trade represents a 98.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,252 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

