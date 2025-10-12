Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 4,600 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in TeraWulf were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 18.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on TeraWulf from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TeraWulf Stock Down 0.6%

WULF stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

