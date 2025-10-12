Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 4,250 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

GT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

