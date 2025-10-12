Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 5,390 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in IREN were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IREN in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IREN in the first quarter worth $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the first quarter worth $61,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in IREN by 170.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, August 29th. Compass Point started coverage on IREN in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Arete started coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $59.77 on Friday. IREN Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

