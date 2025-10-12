Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Holdings Boosted by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.5%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Johnson Rice dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, CICC Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

