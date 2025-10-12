Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

