Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.4% in the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 4,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 623.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 21,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

