JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

