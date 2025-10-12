Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 442 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $413.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.67.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

