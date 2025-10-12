Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.37 and last traded at $155.57. Approximately 3,763,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,645,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Futu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 883.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 888,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $77,172,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

