Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 196096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 5.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 276,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.