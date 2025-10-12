Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

