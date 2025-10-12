Insider Selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $2,265,345.65 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $271.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ResMed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

