Insider Selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $2,265,345.65 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ResMed stock opened at $271.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
