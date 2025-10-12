Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.78. 4,780,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,609,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Specifically, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,555,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,737.75. This represents a 43.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 454,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $6,860,088.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,755,485 shares in the company, valued at $41,552,713.80. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Asana by 5,815.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 23.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Asana by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

