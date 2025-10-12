Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

