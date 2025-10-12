Head to Head Survey: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) versus Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chunghwa Telecom and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Shenandoah Telecommunications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.16 billion N/A $1.13 billion $1.53 28.02 Shenandoah Telecommunications $349.48 million 2.06 $190.39 million ($0.56) -23.43

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.27% 9.72% 7.17% Shenandoah Telecommunications -8.90% -3.78% -1.95%

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

