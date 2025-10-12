Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,289 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

