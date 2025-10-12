Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.