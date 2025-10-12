Critical Review: Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) & Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% Fox Factory -17.50% 5.03% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and Fox Factory”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $30.19 million 0.40 -$44.87 million N/A N/A Fox Factory $1.44 billion 0.64 $6.55 million ($6.05) -3.67

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fox Factory 1 3 3 0 2.29

Fox Factory has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Cenntro.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Cenntro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

